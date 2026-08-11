Deadline to run in November's election closes soon for some local offices

The deadline to file as a candidate in November’s election has passed for many seats, however some local offices have an extended filing period that ends this Wednesday.

The filing deadline at the county level for the general election was August 7, but San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano says that date changes if the incumbent candidate decides not to run.

“If they didn't file, then the law allows an extension period for others to file through Wednesday, August 12,” Cano said.

In San Luis Obispo County, some of the seats that candidates can still file for include community services district boards in Avila Beach, Nipomo, Cambria and more.

In Santa Barbara County, candidates can still file for the Isla Vista Community Services District and multiple school boards.

In Monterey County, that’s also the case for many school board seats, as well as for the position of mayor for multiple cities.

Cano says that in the case that no one decides to run for a board seat, districts will appoint someone to fill it using their own process.