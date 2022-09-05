© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Oakland’s trailblazing Cannabis Trail and engaging community at Jack London Square

Published September 5, 2022 at 8:54 PM PDT
Taj Tashombe & Peter Gamez (left).jpeg
Visit Oakland
/
Taj Tashombe President, Jack London Square BIA (left) with Peter Gamez CEO Visit Oakland

Peter Gamez, President & CEO Visit Oakland and Taj Tashombe, President of the Jack London Improvement District share insights about Oakland’s resurgence as a travel destination and its trendsetting Cannabis Trail.

We’ll also stop in for a visit with Elliot Myles at Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon on Oakland’s waterfront. Historic Heinold’s, a favorite watering hole for legendary author Jack London, has been catering to a discerning Oakland clientele since 1884.

Aaron Jones owner of Top Shelf Lemonade in Oakland, CA.jpeg
Top Shelf Lemonade
/
Aaron Jones, owner of Top Shelf Lemonade Company.

And last, but definitely not least, we’ll visit with Aaron Jones, a young entrepreneur who’s on a mission to engage and empower Oakland’s underserved youth via his Top Shelf Lemonade enterprise.

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Oakland
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More