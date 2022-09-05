Oakland’s trailblazing Cannabis Trail and engaging community at Jack London Square

Peter Gamez, President & CEO Visit Oakland and Taj Tashombe, President of the Jack London Improvement District share insights about Oakland’s resurgence as a travel destination and its trendsetting Cannabis Trail.

We’ll also stop in for a visit with Elliot Myles at Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon on Oakland’s waterfront. Historic Heinold’s, a favorite watering hole for legendary author Jack London, has been catering to a discerning Oakland clientele since 1884.

Top Shelf Lemonade / Aaron Jones, owner of Top Shelf Lemonade Company.

And last, but definitely not least, we’ll visit with Aaron Jones, a young entrepreneur who’s on a mission to engage and empower Oakland’s underserved youth via his Top Shelf Lemonade enterprise.