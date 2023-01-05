© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Little Leipers Fork, Tennessee—big time destination for fine art seekers

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 5, 2023 at 1:00 AM PST
Leipers Fork, Tennessee art gallery owners from left to right David Arms, Lisa Fox, Talbott Grimm, correspondent Tom Wilmer, John Grimm.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Leipers Fork, Tennessee where he explores just why this small village, a half hour from Nashville, is fast becoming known as a destination for seekers of fine arts.

Leiper's Creek Gallery, Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

To explore the world of Leipers Fork, Tennessee art galleries, showcased artists and why it’s become a burgeoning destination for plein art painters, Wilmer visits with Lisa Fox, owner of Leipers Creek Gallery;

David Arms Gallery, Leipers Fork, TN

David Arms, owner of David Arms Gallery; and Copper Fox Gallery owners, Talbott and John Grimm.

Copper Fox Gallery, Leipers Fork TN

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
