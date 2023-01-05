Little Leipers Fork, Tennessee—big time destination for fine art seekers

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Leipers Fork, Tennessee where he explores just why this small village, a half hour from Nashville, is fast becoming known as a destination for seekers of fine arts.

Visit Franklin / Leiper's Creek Gallery, Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

To explore the world of Leipers Fork, Tennessee art galleries, showcased artists and why it’s become a burgeoning destination for plein art painters, Wilmer visits with Lisa Fox, owner of Leipers Creek Gallery;

Courtesy David Arms Gallery / David Arms Gallery, Leipers Fork, TN

David Arms, owner of David Arms Gallery; and Copper Fox Gallery owners, Talbott and John Grimm.

Courtesy Copper Fox Gallery / Copper Fox Gallery, Leipers Fork TN

