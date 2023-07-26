South Bend’s Studebaker Museum—homage to American ingenuity

The Studebaker family started their trajectory as a seminal icon of American automobile manufacturers back in 1852 when the Studebaker brothers started a South Bend, Indiana blacksmith shop.

In 1902 they introduced a line of electric vehicles. Studebaker remained as an iconic and sometimes trendsetting manufacturer until the mid 1960 when their last car rolled off the Ontario, Canada production line.

Studebaker’s last hurrah was the classic Avanti, crafted by legendary industrial designer Raymond Loewy. The Avanti, unveiled in 1962, remains as a timeless, treasured Mid-Century Modern work of manufacturing art.

Come along and join Maria Drevet, Program Manager at the South Bend, Indiana Studebaker National Museum.

