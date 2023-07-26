© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

South Bend’s Studebaker Museum—homage to American ingenuity

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM PDT
Classic 1950s Studebaker at the Studebaker museum in South Bend, Indiana
Tom Wilmer
/
Classic 1950s Studebaker at the Studebaker museum in South Bend, Indiana

Maria Drevet at the Studebaker Museum in South Bend, Indiana shares cool insights about the iconic American automobile's history

The Studebaker family started their trajectory as a seminal icon of American automobile manufacturers back in 1852 when the Studebaker brothers started a South Bend, Indiana blacksmith shop.

1852-Studebaker's blacksmith shop
Studebaker Museum, South Bend, Indiana
/
1852-Studebaker's blacksmith shop

In 1902 they introduced a line of electric vehicles. Studebaker remained as an iconic and sometimes trendsetting manufacturer until the mid 1960 when their last car rolled off the Ontario, Canada production line.

Studebaker’s last hurrah was the classic Avanti, crafted by legendary industrial designer Raymond Loewy. The Avanti, unveiled in 1962, remains as a timeless, treasured Mid-Century Modern work of manufacturing art.

Iconic Mid-Century classic Avanti on display at Studebaker Museum in South Bend, Indiana
Tom Wilmer
/
Iconic Mid-Century classic Avanti on display at Studebaker Museum in South Bend, Indiana

Come along and join Maria Drevet, Program Manager at the South Bend, Indiana Studebaker National Museum.

This show was originally aired in September 2022 and is re-shared as a Best-of-the-best Journeys podcast

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool
Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR Podcasts logo
NPR
/
NPR Podcasts logo

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Indiana
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More