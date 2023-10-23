© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible.
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with Secretary of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Zechariah Harjo

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:12 AM PDT
Tom Wilmer (left) with Zechariah Harjo at the Muskogee Nation's office in Jenks, Oklahoma
Correspondent, Tom Wilmer reports from the Muscogee Nation’s Tribal offices in Jenks, Oklahoma

Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Muscogee Nation’s Tribal offices in Jenks, Oklahoma for an illuminating conversation with the Secretary of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Zechariah Harjo.

Seal of the Muskogee Nation
Harjo shares captivating insights about a wide array of critical tribal issues and initiatives, including health care, addiction, education, legislation and so much more.

Zechariah Harjo, Secretary of the Nation--The Muscogee (Creek) Nation
Come along and join the conversation with Secretary Harjo to discover the rest for the story.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
