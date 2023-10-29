Tulsa’s USA BMX offers kids transformative life experiences

The USA BMX National Headquarters and Hall of Fame Museum opened February 15, 2022 in Tulsa Oklahoma’s historic Greenwood District.

USA BMX Tulsa, Oklahoma entry

The facility includes the new 25,000-square-foot headquarters building and USA BMX Hall of Fame.

Classic BMX bikes on display at USA BMX Hall of Fame, Tulsa, Oklahoma

The visitor’s center/Hall of Fame is adjacent to the Hardesty National BMX Stadium–an outdoor free-span arena with seating for 2,000.

The facility hosts weekly racing, practices, coaching clinics, elite training camps and many World Cup events–situated just north of downtown Tulsa.

Iconic and classic BMX bikes on display at USA BMX Hall of Fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma

The USA BMX Foundation offers STEM educational opportunities through project-based concepts where students learn new ways of seeing science, technology, engineering and math with a BMX bike as the vehicle of discovery.

