Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Tulsa’s USA BMX offers kids transformative life experiences

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM PDT
Shane Fernandez (left) with tom Wilmer at USABMX Tulsa, Oklahoma
Join Shane Fernandez, President and Chairman of USA BMX for a visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer.


The USA BMX National Headquarters and Hall of Fame Museum opened February 15, 2022 in Tulsa Oklahoma’s historic Greenwood District.

USA BMX Tulsa, Oklahoma entry
The facility includes the new 25,000-square-foot headquarters building and USA BMX Hall of Fame.

 

Classic BMX bikes on display at USA BMX Hall of Fame, Tulsa, Oklahoma
The visitor’s center/Hall of Fame is adjacent to the Hardesty National BMX Stadium–an outdoor free-span arena with seating for 2,000.

The facility hosts weekly racing, practices, coaching clinics, elite training camps and many World Cup events–situated just north of downtown Tulsa.

Iconic and classic BMX bikes on display at USA BMX Hall of Fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma
The USA BMX Foundation offers STEM educational opportunities through project-based concepts where students learn new ways of seeing science, technology, engineering and math with a BMX bike as the vehicle of discovery.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
