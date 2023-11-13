© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Colorado Springs Chamber’s mission to support military, aerospace and veterans

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM PST
Colorado Springs Chamber Defense development team, Jessie Kimber (left) Tom Wilmer (center) Jim Lovewell (right)
Colorado Springs’ Chamber Jessie Kimber and Jim Lovewell share insights about defense development initiatives


Colorado Springs is a global leader in aerospace education, research, and innovation.
Come along and join Jessie Kimber, VP, Defense Development with Colorado Springs Chamber and Jim Lovewell, the Chamber’s Chief Defense Development Officer as they share fascinating insights about their strategic partnerships with aerospace-related military commands, private companies, and veterans’ affairs.

Jessie Kimber with Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Defense Development
Jim Lovewell, Colorado Springs Chamber, Chief Defense Development Officer
The Chamber’s partnerships include working with the National Cybersecurity Center; the University of Colorado’s Colorado Spring’s cyberterrorism department, the award-winning Catalyst Campus incubator program, Space ISAC, and numerous corporations involved in Department of Defense high-tech development projects.

U.S.Air Force Academy Cybersecurity real-time monitoring
Tom Wilmer
U.S.Air Force Academy Cybersecurity real-time monitoring

The aerospace and defense industry accounts more than 40% of Colorado Springs’ economy with more than 200 space, aerospace, cybersecurity and defense companies employing 111,000 people, with an annual economic impact of more than $10 billion in 2022.

Additionally the Chamber partners with more than 100 non-profits supporting every conceivable need of the more than 90,000 veterans who live in Colorado Springs.

Come along and join the conversation with Kimber and Lovewell to learn the rest of the story.

Be sure to tune in to upcoming installments of the Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcasts featuring Colorado Springs’ Defense industry leaders:

Gretchen Bliss, Director of Cybersecurity Programs at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus; Catalyst Campus incubator’s Executive Director, Dawn Conley and Accelerator Program Director KiMar Gartman; Boecore Corporation’s President, Tom Dickson; Delta Solutions & Stategies COO Scott Anible; and the Space ISAC National Cybersecurity Center’s Executive Director, Erin Miller.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
