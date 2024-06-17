© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cincinnati’s Arts Wave—innovative arts funding since 1927

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 17, 2024 at 11:49 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cincinnati Symphony's Pops
Courtesy Cincinnati Symphony
Cincinnati Symphony's Pops

Discover why Cincinnati’s Arts Wave is a national trendsetter for funding and propelling the arts


Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Alecia Kintner, President & CEO of Cincinnati Ohio’s Arts Wave—"funding arts while fueling the community”.

Alecia Kintner CEO Arts Wave (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Jillian Parks photography
Alecia Kintner CEO Arts Wave (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Arts Wave supports and propels an array of artistic enterprises.

A sampler includes: the Symphony Orchestra; the first encyclopedic art museum west of the Alleghenies; the city’s ballet company, and the legendary Cincinnati Opera Company—second only to the Met in NYC.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

 You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More