Cincinnati’s Arts Wave—innovative arts funding since 1927

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Alecia Kintner, President & CEO of Cincinnati Ohio’s Arts Wave—"funding arts while fueling the community”.

Jillian Parks photography Alecia Kintner CEO Arts Wave (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Arts Wave supports and propels an array of artistic enterprises.

A sampler includes: the Symphony Orchestra; the first encyclopedic art museum west of the Alleghenies; the city’s ballet company, and the legendary Cincinnati Opera Company—second only to the Met in NYC.

