Cincinnati’s Arts Wave—innovative arts funding since 1927
Ways To Subscribe
Discover why Cincinnati’s Arts Wave is a national trendsetter for funding and propelling the arts
Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Alecia Kintner, President & CEO of Cincinnati Ohio’s Arts Wave—"funding arts while fueling the community”.
Arts Wave supports and propels an array of artistic enterprises.
A sampler includes: the Symphony Orchestra; the first encyclopedic art museum west of the Alleghenies; the city’s ballet company, and the legendary Cincinnati Opera Company—second only to the Met in NYC.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify