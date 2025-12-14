© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

WWI hero Alvin York--a conversation with his daughter Betsy York-Lowery

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 14, 2025 at 5:58 PM PST
In honor of Sergeant York’s birthday (born December 13, 1887) we re-share a visit to his family farmstead in Pall Mall, Tennessee for a visit with his daughter, Betsy and granddaughter Deborah.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Pall Mall, Tennessee. Wilmer visits with World War I U.S. Army hero Sergeant Alvin York’s daughter, Betsy Ross York-Lowery and great-granddaughter, Deborah York, at the family’s farmhouse.

A pacifist, York reluctantly went to war and wound up one of America’s most highly decorated heroes.
Recipient of the Medal of Honor for leading an attack on a German machine gun nest, York killed 25 and single-handedly captured 132 German soldiers during final offensive of WW1 in the Meuse-Argonne forest of France, just weeks before the signing of the Armistice on November 11, 1918.

He returned to his rural hometown and commenced a lifelong quest to build schools and provide opportunities for the disenfranchised rural children throughout the Cumberland Gap region of Tennessee.

In addition to sharing fascinating tales about her great grandfather’s heroic modesty on and off the battlefield, Deborah York, executive director of the Sergeant York Patriotic Foundation, offers insights about the nonprofit’s mission to continue Sergeant York’s lifelong passion for education and honoring U.S. military veterans.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
