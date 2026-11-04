Museum of Pacific War with General Michael Hagee, USMC Ret.

General Hagee served as the 33rd Commandant of the United States Marine Corps before retiring to Fredericksburg, Texas in 2010 to serve as President and CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.

Tom Wilmer Admiral Nimitz statue in Fredericksburg TX

Come along and join the conversation as General Hagee shares fascinating insights about his hometown of Fredericksburg; the National Museum of the Pacific War; his admiration for Admiral Nimitz and fundamental reasons why.

Hagee shares fascinating insights about his hometown of Fredericksburg; the National Museum of the Pacific War; his admiration for Admiral Nimitz and fundamental reasons why the United States military is superior to both China and Russia.

NPR Podcasts Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

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