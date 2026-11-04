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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Museum of Pacific War with General Michael Hagee, USMC Ret.

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:40 PM PST
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Four Star General Michael Hagee, USMC, Ret.
USMC
Four Star General Michael Hagee, USMC, Ret.

Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Four Star General Michael Hagee, USMC, Ret.

General Hagee served as the 33rd Commandant of the United States Marine Corps before retiring to Fredericksburg, Texas in 2010 to serve as President and CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.

Admiral Nimitz statue in Fredericksburg TX
Tom Wilmer
Admiral Nimitz statue in Fredericksburg TX

Come along and join the conversation as General Hagee shares fascinating insights about his hometown of Fredericksburg; the National Museum of the Pacific War; his admiration for Admiral Nimitz and fundamental reasons why.

Hagee shares fascinating insights about his hometown of Fredericksburg; the National Museum of the Pacific War; his admiration for Admiral Nimitz and fundamental reasons why the United States military is superior to both China and Russia.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR Podcasts
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
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