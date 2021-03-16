Related Program: 
City of SLO releases 20-year draft plan for future parks and recreation

  • A quiet playground at Throop Park, one of the many San Luis Obispo City parks.
A 20-year draft plan for the future of parks and recreation in San Luis Obispo is now available for public viewing.

The Parks and Recreation Blueprint for the Future covers the next two decades and has been in the works since 2018.

It’s a conceptual plan to guide the development of parks, facilities and programs in the city through 2041.

The draft outlines five system-wide goals for the city’s parks and recreation: build community and neighborhoods, meet the changing needs of the community, practice sustainability, optimize resources and ensure safety.

Greg Avakian is the director of the City of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department, and he said the recreation plan covers as many community needs as possible.

“Everybody’s interpretation is a little bit different,” Avakian said. “Everybody’s needs are a little bit different. And we can’t meet them all. But [we can] globally, at least, answer and provide an opportunity to touch all those points.”

The plan highlights the proposed development of some 25 new parks, park expansions or facility improvements.

Specific focus areas include trail systems, dog parks, skate and bike parks, tennis and pickleball facilities and indoor recreation centers.

The plan also presents a community vision for the future of the downtown core of San Luis Obispo.

It includes updated ideas for public spaces and improvements to the San Luis Creek Walk.

To get the ball rolling on projects for the next five years, Avakian said the Parks and Recreation Department needs to understand the community’s immediate priorities.

The public is invited to attend an upcoming Virtual Community Workshop on Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m.

The city’s draft document and links to additional opportunities for public comment are available on the plan’s web page at slocity.org.

