SLO County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

    Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels

About 40,000 more people in San Luis Obispo County can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine now that eligibility has extended to new categories.

Workers in the food and agriculture industry, emergency services and unpaid caregivers of those with high-risk medical conditions are now eligible.

SLO County is also making the vaccine available to anyone 16 years or older with severe medical conditions or high-risk disabilities.

The COVID-19 vaccine task force also announced all higher education employees as well as student employees can register for a vaccine appointment.

County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said this expansion is possible due to a drop in demand among those 65 years and older.

“We know that we’ve gotten through about half or more of that sector,” Borenstein said. “We are still open and very much recommending these safe and effective vaccines for people who have not yet taken the opportunity in those groups but we want to use every dose we have as quickly as we can.”

People ages 65 and above, healthcare workers and education and childcare workers continue to be eligible to receive a vaccine.

More than 20,000 people in San Luis Obispo County are fully vaccinated and more than 82,000 doses have been administered.

Eligible residents can register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at recoverSLO.org/vaccine or by calling (805) 543-2444.

