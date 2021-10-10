-
On this week’s Issues & Ideas, we get a tour of a former military facility off the coastal highway in Big Sur. It's been off-limits to the public until…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas, the city of Morro Bay continues its effort to build a $126 million dollar wastewater treatment facility near the north end…
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we meet a Cal Poly aerospace engineering professor who has designed aircraft that hold nine world speed records. He's part…
The human struggle--especially for young girls--to fit in and to embrace one's unique gifts is very real. Local author Eldonna Edwards explores this…
For the better part of the last decade, award-winning photographer, author, and filmmaker Chris Burkard has continued to refine and redefine his own…
Brian Reynolds talks with Mark Arnold, author of the new novel Monster: The Early Life of Mary Shelley. It's a fictionalized telling of the story behind…
25 years ago, Daniel Quinn published the novel, Ishmael. This revolutionary book was awarded the 1991 Turner Tomorrow Fellowship, which was established to…
Cliff Branch's new book, American Made: A Boomer's Reflection is the part biography, part retrospective on what it was like to grow up during the 50s,…
Broadcast date: 10/27/14Bestselling author, Ulrich Boser, shows how the emerging research on trust can improve our life and rebuild our economy.
KCBX News Director Randol White speaks with a Santa Barbara teenager about her new book The Survival Guide to Bullying. Ajia Mayrock breaks down the tools…