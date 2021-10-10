-
The outlook for San Luis Obispo County in terms of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a turn for the worse. SLO County is currently in the…
-
All bars across San Luis Obispo County are now ordered to close for the weekend, to "avoid large congregations of individuals in close proximity within a…
-
Bars, breweries and wine tasting venues are closing their doors Thursday night in San Luis Obispo after the city issued temporary restrictions for the 4th…
-
Younger adults are contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and a spike in confirmed cases statewide has…
-
Saint Patrick’s Day is upon us and in San Luis Obispo, that usually means crowds of revelers and Cal Poly students hitting the downtown bars and…
-
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Sunday afternoon he is directing Californians aged 65-and-older and the chronically ill to stay home and self-isolate in…
-
This week we’re airing two recent studio interviews, offering different perspectives on downtown San Luis Obispo. Lately, there's a been a lot of civic…
-
Cal Poly Student Affairs, the Mayor of San Luis Obispo, the Downtown Association, and local bar owners have all come to an agreement regarding the opening…
-
There is a push to help control the number of drunk Cal Poly students attending this year's morning graduation ceremonies.San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx…
-
California restaurants and bars may be in luck after a unanimous vote last week in favor of Assembly Bill 2130.The bill is an amendment to the Retail Food…