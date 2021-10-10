-
The Alisal Fire now stands at 17,254 acres and 80% containment, according to the last update from Santa Barbara County Fire.
Santa Maria Air Tanker Base bustling with planes amid Alisal Fire, more favorable winds in Santa Barbara CountyWhen the Alisal Fire broke out on Monday, fierce winds prevented air support from taking off to help.But ever since Tuesday, when winds turned more favorable, the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base has been bustling with jets coming in and out all day.
Highway 101 has reopened in the Alisal Fire area. The fire is now 41% contained.
The Alisal Fire has reached the Tajiguas landfill in Santa Barbara County
Pacific Gas & Electric warns another power safety shut-off could happen this week due to the Alisal Fire, and with residents in northern SLO County still experiencing ongoing unplanned outages, PG&E held a town hall meeting Tuesday night discussing the issue.
In response to the 2019 Conception boat fire off the Central Coast that killed 34 people, Congressman Salud Carbajal and Senator Dianne Feinstein…
California is in peak wildfire season and with higher temperatures, vegetation gets drier and is more prone to burning. Weather conditions, especially…
If you go for a hike at the Pismo Preserve over the next few months, you may come across a herd of cattle grazing the rangeland area of the preserve to…
April 7 is International Beaver Day and the San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade is celebrating this year by participating in the first free, virtual California…
Firefighters across San Luis Obispo County are getting infected with COVID-19, or have been ordered to stay home in quarantine due to possible exposure.…