City of Morro Bay could pause battery energy storage projects

Morro Bay City Council voted to move forward with plans to temporarily pause new battery energy storage projects. It’s a new tactic in the city’s effort to stop a proposed battery facility on the site of a shuttered power plant.

The decision would pause project approvals for up to two years, allowing the city time to craft a permanent ordinance specifically targeting battery energy storage systems.

This comes as Vistra, a Texas company, moves ahead with plans for a facility at the old Morro Bay Power Plant. In the face of stiff opposition, the company recently paused its local application. Instead, it will seek permits from the state, which can override local zoning rules.

Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom said the city plans to vote on the new ordinance in January.

“This is a long process,” Wixom said. “This is something that we’ll look at as far as what the pros and cons are of it and how it will be implemented and balanced.”

According to city officials, public safety and health risks posed by a battery plant require urgent measures. Residents have also opposed the plant over environmental concerns.

If the city votes to pause ongoing projects, it could later try to implement a permanent ban.

