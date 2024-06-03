Morro Bay citizens campaign measure that would prevent construction of battery storage facility

A measure that would prevent the construction of a battery storage facility in Morro Bay is expected to be on the November ballot. A group of local citizens kicked off a campaign this weekend supporting it.

The group celebrated Measure A-24, a citizen initiative written by a group called Citizens for Estero Bay Preservation, at the city’s community center. It’s goal is to block Vistra Energy from building a 24-acre battery plant near the shore.

Jeff Eckles is a proponent of the measure. He said if the facility is built, it would turn their tourist town into an industrial hub.

“I think most people that I've spoken with, myself included, in the city are all for renewable energy and we're for battery storage plants in the appropriate location,” said Eckles. “We just don't we feel that this is not the appropriate location at all.”

He said he supports a previous plan from 2021 that would have designated that land for commercial development.

According to a Vistra website, the proposed facility would store extra energy produced by wind or solar farms and it’s essential to helping California meet its carbon-free energy goals. Eckles said the measure is meant to protect the natural environment of the city’s waterfront.