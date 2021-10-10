-
San Luis Obispo County tourism is on the road to recovery, according to a new report.
Paso Robles is in the national spotlight after being featured on NBC’s "The Today Show" on Friday, June 18 as a top destination to visit this summer. The…
Despite an ongoing pandemic and wildfires causing smoky skies, people are still visiting the Central Coast—but overall tourism is sharply down compared to…
Since mid-June, Santa Barbara’s tourism marketing branch has been advertising the city as “Open for Travel,” an action which has brought some…
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, emergency relief for undocumented immigrants recently became available in California, but demand outweighs the supply…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer talks with the city manager of Morro Bay, Scott Collins, about the local government's response to the pandemic shutdown. As a…
The Danish-themed city of Solvang is asking for feedback as city staffers work on rebranding tourism efforts. Right now, surveys are being sent out to…
The Santa Ynez Valley community gathered in Solvang this week to discuss traffic issues in the area. Concerns were voiced that various throughways in the…
Solvang city officials opted this week to cut funding for two local tourism marketing agencies. The city council voted unanimously to sever ties with the…
San Luis Obispo County has special taxing district dedicated solely to attracting tourism to the area. Visit SLO CAL is a non-profit focused on branding…