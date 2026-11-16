Almost two-thirds of Grover Beach voters supported a ballot measure earlier this month that would lower certain building height limits, despite warnings from a state agency that the move would likely be illegal.

Measure F-26 would reduce the height limits in commercial zones to three stories, and also require that one of the three stories be used as commercial or retail space.

Advocacy group says it’s considering litigation

In July, the California Department of Housing and Community Development sent the City of Grover Beach a letter advising that the measure would violate state laws that ban reducing the number of homes that can fit within a community, also known as downzoning.

“The state legislature has passed these laws for a really good reason, because of the horrible housing and homelessness crises that our state faces,” said James Lloyd, a director with the California Housing Defense Fund, a pro-housing development nonprofit.

Lloyd says his advocacy group is “strongly considering commencing litigation” against Grover Beach.

If the California Housing Defense Fund sues the city, Lloyd says they could ask the court to overturn the measure.

Another possibility laid out in the state’s letter is that Grover Beach’s housing element, a document that lays out the city’s plan for housing development, could fall out of compliance with California law.

If the housing element is eventually decertified by the state, Grover Beach could be required to pay thousands of dollars in fines. The city could also lose out on future grants — and potentially, local authority over land use policy.

City Manager Matthew Bronson says it’s “up to the state” to determine what happens to the measure, and that the city council will discuss how and when to implement the measure at a meeting in January.

“The city will be relying upon our legal counsel to help direct and guide on the different legal issues involved,” Bronson said. “We will also await further clarification from the State Housing and Community Development Department on what it sees as the outcomes of this measure.”

Despite legal issues, the measure was popular with voters

Almost 66% of Grover Beach voters supported Measure F-26, according to San Luis Obispo County’s current tally.

“I think the reason it's so popular is people want to preserve their [ocean] views,” said Kelvin Coveduck, a retired Grover Beach resident and former city council candidate who supported the measure.

Coveduck described the multi-story condo buildings that have been built in Grover Beach’s core as “55-foot Soviet Cold War-style buildings” and “second homes for millionaires.”

Coveduck said that if the measure is unenforceable, it at least “sent a message to the city council that people are fed up with the height of these tall buildings.”