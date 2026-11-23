The city of San Luis Obispo issued a warning to the northwestern edge of the city to not drink or use tap water for cooking or washing dishes until further notice.

Residents can check if their address is included in the “Do Not Drink” notice on an interactive map published by the city. Impacted streets include parts of Luneta Drive, Patricia Drive and East Foothill Boulevard.

The city has not asked residents to hold off on bathing and showering.

According to a news release, city staff got a notification overnight that signaled “trespass and possible tampering” of a water storage tank, raising the concern that it may have been contaminated.

“Staff immediately drained the water tank and surrounding water lines to remove any potentially contaminated materials,” the statement said, adding that water may be discolored due to line flushing.

The city expects the issue to be resolved within 72 hours, but residents should hold off on using their tap water until they’ve been notified it’s safe.

Physical notices confirming that the issue has been fixed will be posted at the door of affected buildings, according to Mychal Boerman, a deputy director at the city’s Utilities Department.

Free bottled water is available for pickup at Bishop Peak Elementary School.