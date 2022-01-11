“Magic City” Moberly, Missouri—the Mayberry-esque town promotes alluring urban infill initiatives

Moberly, Missouri’s roots date from the Civil War and the advent of the Wabash Railroad. Today the downtown core abounds with alluring architectural gems, and the city is offering enticing historic tax credits for renovations.

Come along and join Tom Sanders, Moberly’s Public Works Director to discover how the town retains its small town charms. The city offers enticing incentives for those who choose to build on infill lots in the heart of town—developers are offered the land gratis.

Stay tuned for the upcoming podcast featuring Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal, Missouri



