Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

“Magic City” Moberly, Missouri—the Mayberry-esque town promotes alluring urban infill initiatives

Published January 11, 2022 at 9:18 PM PST
Tom Sanders, Moberly, Missouri's Public Works Director visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Moberly, Missouri’s roots date from the Civil War and the advent of the Wabash Railroad. Today the downtown core abounds with alluring architectural gems, and the city is offering enticing historic tax credits for renovations.

Come along and join Tom Sanders, Moberly’s Public Works Director to discover how the town retains its small town charms. The city offers enticing incentives for those who choose to build on infill lots in the heart of town—developers are offered the land gratis.

Stay tuned for the upcoming podcast featuring Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal, Missouri

  • Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
