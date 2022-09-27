© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's the final days of Pledge Drive. Donate Now!
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Visit Oakland’s CEO shares insights about the city’s renaissance and trailblazing Cannabis Trail

Published September 27, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT
Peter Gamez Visit Oakland.jpg
Visit Oakland
/
Peter Gamez, CEO at Visit Oakland.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Oakland, California where he visits with Peter Gamez, President & CEO Visit Oakland who shares fascinating insights about Oakland’s resurgence as a travel destination and its trendsetting Cannabis Trail.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Oakland
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More