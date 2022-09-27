Visit Oakland’s CEO shares insights about the city’s renaissance and trailblazing Cannabis Trail

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Oakland, California where he visits with Peter Gamez, President & CEO Visit Oakland who shares fascinating insights about Oakland’s resurgence as a travel destination and its trendsetting Cannabis Trail.

