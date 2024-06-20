© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

One man’s tenacity transformed Cincinnati with advent of Major League Soccer team

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 20, 2024 at 9:05 PM PDT
FC Cincinnati 65,000 seat TQL Stadium
FC Cincinnati 65,000 seat TQL Stadium

Lifelong Cincinnati resident, Jeff Berding had a vision—create a professional soccer team, build a purpose built stadium and thus transform the West End community.


Jeff Berding, along with controlling owner Carl Linder, commenced Cincinnati’s professional soccer franchise in 2015 and they opened the purpose built 26,000 seat TQL Stadium in 2021—located in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood adjacent to the historic Over the Rhine district.

Jeff Berding CEO FC Cincinnati (right) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Jeff Berding CEO FC Cincinnati (right) with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a most fascinating conversation with Jeff Berding FC Cincinnati CEO as he shares his passion, enthusiasm and tenacity for not only bringing professional soccer to the city but deftly engaging and partnering with the surrounding neighborhood.

View from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati
View from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati

 Discover how Berding’s vision is revitalizing and simultaneously empowering the adjacent community with a $300 million, multi-phase development to include retail, restaurant, hotel, office, residential and entertainment spaces.

Jeff Berding CEO FC Cincinnati
Jeff Berding CEO FC Cincinnati

Berding says, “we’re a franchise with a mission to give back to the community while uniting people to make the community a better place to live.”

  

Cincinnati TQL stadium logo
Cincinnati TQL stadium logo
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
