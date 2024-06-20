One man’s tenacity transformed Cincinnati with advent of Major League Soccer team

Jeff Berding, along with controlling owner Carl Linder, commenced Cincinnati’s professional soccer franchise in 2015 and they opened the purpose built 26,000 seat TQL Stadium in 2021—located in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood adjacent to the historic Over the Rhine district.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a most fascinating conversation with Jeff Berding FC Cincinnati CEO as he shares his passion, enthusiasm and tenacity for not only bringing professional soccer to the city but deftly engaging and partnering with the surrounding neighborhood.

Discover how Berding’s vision is revitalizing and simultaneously empowering the adjacent community with a $300 million, multi-phase development to include retail, restaurant, hotel, office, residential and entertainment spaces.

Berding says, “we’re a franchise with a mission to give back to the community while uniting people to make the community a better place to live.”

