© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Penguins rule at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Missouri

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:22 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium Springfield, MO
Tom Wilmer
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium Springfield, MO

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium in the heart of Springfield, Missouri.

Formally dubbed, The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, the Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri was the vision of Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops.

Soon after it first opened it was voted “best new attraction in America” by USA Today and annually ranks among the ten-best Aquariums in the United States.

Viewing fish at Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium, Springfield MO
Randi Hair
Viewing fish at Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium, Springfield MO

The 1.5 million gallon (5.7 million liter) Aquarium showcases 35,000 individual fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals in a series of themed areas including an ocean shipwreck, a Louisiana swamp, an Ozark forest, and the Amazon rainforest.

Discover how you can swim with sharks; experience truly up close interactions with Gentoo Penguins, and equally engaging--sign up for back of the house aquarium tours that include the world-class sea turtle rescue program.

Sea Turtle rescue display at Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium. Ben Houghton (right) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Randi Hair
Sea Turtle rescue display at Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium. Ben Houghton (right) with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Come along and Join Tom Wilmer and associate producer Randi Hair for a most fascinating aquarium exploration.

Wonders of Wildlife immersive experience
Courtesy Wonders of Wildlife
Wonders of Wildlife immersive experience

Our back of the house exploration starts with Lauren Lockwood, a senior penguin-keeper at Wonders of Wildlife followed by a short chat with photo-team member Guinda Priest, a fourth year student at Ozarks Technical College.

We’ll then head behind the curtain for an incredibly fascinating and informative tour of what happens 24-7 behind the scenes at the Aquarium with Ben Houghton, curator of life sciences.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content