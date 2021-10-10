-
The U.S. Supreme Court is telling California that it can't bar indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it can keep—for now—a ban…
Wine has long been connected to religious practices and communities. The act of drinking wine is at the heart of many rituals and celebrations. But what…
San Luis Obispo-based Lifewater International recently brought clean, accessible drinking water to a remote village in Ethiopia and will soon do the same…
Broadcast date: 7/23/2015People of Faith for Justice are an interfaith alliance in San Luis Obispo County, dedicated to promoting peace and justice for…
Prisoners at the California Men's Colony have not been receiving their full rights when it comes to religious services according to a report released…
Broadcast date: 3/26/2015People of Faith for Justice are an interfaith alliance in San Luis Obispo County, dedicated to promoting peace and justice for…
Broadcast date: 12/1/14Film director turned best-selling author, Frank Schaeffer, provides a paradox with his latest book: Why I Am An Atheist Who…
On this week's IdeaSphere, April 14, 2014:In his in-depth research into the New Testament, Dr. Richard Carrier addresses the challenges of history as a…
