After an overnight search through heavy rain and a flash flood warning, the body of 16-year-old David Bennett was found around noon on Thursday in San Luis Obispo.

“Our hearts are absolutely broken today,” said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Sixteen-year-old David Bennett first went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Bennett, a student at San Luis Obispo High School, was first reported missing after running away from campus Wednesday afternoon.

“David bolted out like a rocket out of his classroom building and right up to the hillside,” said Eric Prater, the superintendent of San Luis Coastal Unified.

Scott said the teenager was autistic and nonverbal, and the police department had searched for him “approximately 20 times since 2019.”

Over a hundred people participated in searching over 293 miles of terrain, including search and rescue teams from across the state, according to the SLO Police Department.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew ultimately found Bennett’s body located on a high ridge northwest of Cuesta Park.

“The search and rescue teams traversed a very rugged terrain up to the ridge where he was located, and we were devastated to discover that he was found deceased at that location,” Scott said.

Bennett’s cause of death has not yet been identified.

Scott told KCBX that the heavy rain overnight didn’t delay the search, but poor weather and low cloud cover did impact the team’s ability to fly helicopters.

Prater said he plans to work with staff to learn how Bennett was able to leave school, and “try to determine if there were things that we could have done differently.”

San Luis Obispo High School will have two grieving centers open Friday for students, family members and staff.

“We will endeavor to honor David, and the life and the precious gift he represented to us,” Prater said.