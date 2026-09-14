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California senators say federal firefighters are almost out of money

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:10 PM PDT
A firefighter working on the Pioneer Fire, located in the Boise National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service
/
USDA
A firefighter working on the Pioneer Fire, located in the Boise National Forest.

Peak wildfire season in the Western U.S. isn't over yet, and California senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff say they’re concerned that federal agencies won’t have enough money for the rest of the 2026 season.

Padilla and Schiff, along with Democratic senators from Oregon and Colorado, sent a letter to the Department of Interior and Agriculture that said some agencies have already spent more than 70% of their roughly $6 billion fire suppression budget.

The letter also warns that the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Wildland Fire Service don’t have enough staff to sustain operations.

Jesse Torres, a spokesperson for Cal Fire, says the state agency hasn’t noticed any delays in receiving federal support.

“We have a great mutual aid system throughout the state of California, so we have other sources that we use,” he said. “We don't rely solely on federal resources throughout California.”

However, Torres did say that there has been “some lag” from federal incident management teams.

The senators are asking the federal government how it plans to address staffing shortages, and avoid running out of money.

In 2025 the Trump administration let go of more than three thousand Forest Service employees, and the agency launched a reorganization earlier this year.
Tags
Government and Politics Adam SchiffAlex PadillaU.S. Forest ServiceWildfireFiresFire season
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
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