WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Northeast Missouri circuit board manufacturer offers insights on why the worldwide chip shortage happened and why it will continue

Published January 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM PST
Bob Havermale inspecting ciruit board at Nemo Manufacturing.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Bob Havermale, CEO at Nemo Manufacturing in La Grange, Missouri inspects a printed circuit board.

Nemo Manufacturing’s CEO Robert Havermale shares insights about the source of the world’s ongoing electronic chip shortage. Come along and join the conversation with Havermale at Nemo Manufacturing in La Grange, Missouri.

creating printed circuit boards at Nemo Manufacturing.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Creating printed circuit boards at Nemo Manufacturing's La Grange, Missouri plant.

Nemo is a major regional employer. With a nineteen-year history producing circuit-board assemblies—his array of projects include subcontracted electronics utilized in U.S. Air Force fighter jets.

In addition to overseeing daily operations at Nemo, Havermale also created and manages an adjacent high-tech gun range, Practical Tactical that’s popular with local residents.

Randi hair firing glock at Pactical Tactical.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Women, like Randi Hair firing a Glock pistol appreciate the opportunity to learn important safety skills from military veteran instructors at Practical Tactical in La Grange, Missouri.

Certified by the State of Missouri as a POST firearm instruction facility, it's frequently utilized by regional law enforcement agencies.

Randi Hair with Glock at Practical Tactical.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Instructor at Practical Tactical in La Grange, Missouri assist locals in firearm safety and skills.

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:

  • Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi
  • Mobley—The Magic City

  • Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal

    Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
