Northeast Missouri circuit board manufacturer offers insights on why the worldwide chip shortage happened and why it will continue

Nemo Manufacturing’s CEO Robert Havermale shares insights about the source of the world’s ongoing electronic chip shortage. Come along and join the conversation with Havermale at Nemo Manufacturing in La Grange, Missouri.

Randi Hair / Creating printed circuit boards at Nemo Manufacturing's La Grange, Missouri plant.

Nemo is a major regional employer. With a nineteen-year history producing circuit-board assemblies—his array of projects include subcontracted electronics utilized in U.S. Air Force fighter jets.

In addition to overseeing daily operations at Nemo, Havermale also created and manages an adjacent high-tech gun range, Practical Tactical that’s popular with local residents.

Tom Wilmer / Women, like Randi Hair firing a Glock pistol appreciate the opportunity to learn important safety skills from military veteran instructors at Practical Tactical in La Grange, Missouri.

Certified by the State of Missouri as a POST firearm instruction facility, it's frequently utilized by regional law enforcement agencies.

Tom Wilmer / Instructor at Practical Tactical in La Grange, Missouri assist locals in firearm safety and skills.

