Back-story of legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Amanda Stanley

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a visit with Amanda Stanley, Director of Communications as she shares cool stories about the speedway that first opened in 1909.

Jillian Parks Amanda Stanley, Director of Communications at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The first race commenced with a lighter-than-air balloon competition, followed by the first automobile race held in 1911.

Tom Wilmer The iconic Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Stanley says the racetrack quickly evolved in to a legendary destination. Today it is the largest in the world, where more than 330,000 fans come to watch the Indianapolis 500 (107th running Memorial Day 2023).

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Indy 500 Memorial Day

There are 17 NASCAR and INDYCAR races scheduled throughout the year, including the Verizon 200, the GMR Grand Prix, and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

