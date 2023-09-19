© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Fort Wayne artist & professional art-installation mentor

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:24 AM PDT
Alexandra Hall lights up an art installation in a Fort Wayne alley.
Alexandra Hall lights up an art installation in a Fort Wayne alley.

Join Artist Alexandra Hall in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Alexandra Hall shares insights about her life a professional artist, and equally fascinating how she empowers artists to share their work on the exteriors of downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana businesses.

Alexandra Hall, Fort Wayne Indiana
Alexandra Hall, Fort Wayne Indiana

Hall’s Art This Way is a volunteer run organization. She says, “We operate under the umbrella of the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District.

Luminous art installation downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana
Luminous art installation downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana

"We are grateful that the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District chose to partner with local artists to develop this program.

Alexandra Hall shows off another cool art installation downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana
Alexandra Hall shows off another cool art installation downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hall added, “Art This Way works to raise funds and act as the liaison between property owners and artists to bring large scale professional art installations to Fort Wayne.

Mobile art in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana
Mobile art in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hall added, "All projects are on private property, and we are grateful to the local business owners who have encouraged us and allowed our program to thrive.”

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
