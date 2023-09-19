Fort Wayne artist & professional art-installation mentor

Alexandra Hall shares insights about her life a professional artist, and equally fascinating how she empowers artists to share their work on the exteriors of downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana businesses.

https://www.jillianparksphotography.com/

Alexandra Hall, Fort Wayne Indiana

Hall’s Art This Way is a volunteer run organization. She says, “We operate under the umbrella of the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District.

"We are grateful that the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District chose to partner with local artists to develop this program.

Alexandra Hall shows off another cool art installation downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hall added, “Art This Way works to raise funds and act as the liaison between property owners and artists to bring large scale professional art installations to Fort Wayne.

Hall added, "All projects are on private property, and we are grateful to the local business owners who have encouraged us and allowed our program to thrive.”

