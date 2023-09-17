© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Renaissance of Fort Wayne, Indiana’s old GE Electric Works

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT
The Electric Works Campus Fort Wane Indiana
Jillian Parks Photography
The Electric Works Campus Fort Wane Indiana

Exploring the rebirth of Fort Wayne, Indiana's GE Electric Works.

Fort Wayne, Indiana was home to a massive 1.2 million square foot GE Electric Works that chugged along from the dawning days of the 20th Century until it closed up shop in 2015.

Rebirthed Building 20 (built in 1907) at Electric Works Fort Wayne, Indiana now houses the trendy Union Street Market food hall and public Market
Jillian Parks Photography
Rebirthed Building 20 (built in 1907) at Electric Works Fort Wayne, Indiana now houses the trendy Union Street Market food hall and public Market

Fort Wayne visionaries have been busy rebirthing the old manufacturing plant into a multi-use facility that includes corporate offices with Do it Best as an anchor, a trendy Union Street Market, co-work spaces and residential housing encompassing more than 720,000 square-feet of the old plant.

Co-work lounge at Fort Wayne's Electric Works
Jillian Parks Photography
Co-work lounge at Fort Wayne's Electric Works

To discover the rest of the story come along and join Electric Work’s Katy Silliman, Director of Experience and Kevan Biggs of Biggs Development.

(left to right) Katy Silliman, Tom Wilmer, Kevan Biggs meet up in Fort Wayne Indiana at the Electric Works.
Jillian Parks Photography
(left to right) Katy Silliman, Tom Wilmer, Kevan Biggs meet up in Fort Wayne Indiana at the Electric Works.

Biggs is leading the re-use charge, creating inviting co-work, and incubator start-up spaces, artist lofts, corporate offices and so much more. Biggs also takes us on an illuminating walking tour of the re-birthed GE Electric Works.

The roots of the Electric Works date from 1883 with the founding of the Fort Wayne Jenney Electric Light Company that morphed into a major General Electric motor manufacturing plant in the dawning days of the 20th Century. During the height of WWII, General Electric employed 30 percent of Fort Wayne’s entire workforce.

Old Fort Wayne, Indiana GE Electric works bowling alley ready for rebirth
Jillian Parks Photography
Old Fort Wayne, Indiana GE Electric works bowling alley ready for rebirth

In 2015, GE closed the campus and for five years, 39 acres, eighteen historic buildings.

Rooftop hangout at Electric Works, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Jillian Parks Photography
Rooftop hangout at Electric Works, Fort Wayne, Indiana

More than 1.2 million square feet of space in the heart of Fort Wayne sat vacant until 2017 when RTM Ventures acquired the property and commenced a trend-setting mixed-use development plan that was rechristened the Electric Works.

Dynamo Alley at Fort Wayne's Electric Works
Jillian Parks Photography
Dynamo Alley at Fort Wayne's Electric Works
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
