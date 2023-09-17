Renaissance of Fort Wayne, Indiana’s old GE Electric Works

Fort Wayne, Indiana was home to a massive 1.2 million square foot GE Electric Works that chugged along from the dawning days of the 20th Century until it closed up shop in 2015.

Jillian Parks Photography Rebirthed Building 20 (built in 1907) at Electric Works Fort Wayne, Indiana now houses the trendy Union Street Market food hall and public Market

Fort Wayne visionaries have been busy rebirthing the old manufacturing plant into a multi-use facility that includes corporate offices with Do it Best as an anchor, a trendy Union Street Market, co-work spaces and residential housing encompassing more than 720,000 square-feet of the old plant.

To discover the rest of the story come along and join Electric Work’s Katy Silliman, Director of Experience and Kevan Biggs of Biggs Development.

Jillian Parks Photography (left to right) Katy Silliman, Tom Wilmer, Kevan Biggs meet up in Fort Wayne Indiana at the Electric Works.

Biggs is leading the re-use charge, creating inviting co-work, and incubator start-up spaces, artist lofts, corporate offices and so much more. Biggs also takes us on an illuminating walking tour of the re-birthed GE Electric Works.

The roots of the Electric Works date from 1883 with the founding of the Fort Wayne Jenney Electric Light Company that morphed into a major General Electric motor manufacturing plant in the dawning days of the 20th Century. During the height of WWII, General Electric employed 30 percent of Fort Wayne’s entire workforce.

In 2015, GE closed the campus and for five years, 39 acres, eighteen historic buildings.

Jillian Parks Photography Rooftop hangout at Electric Works, Fort Wayne, Indiana

More than 1.2 million square feet of space in the heart of Fort Wayne sat vacant until 2017 when RTM Ventures acquired the property and commenced a trend-setting mixed-use development plan that was rechristened the Electric Works.

Jillian Parks Photography Dynamo Alley at Fort Wayne's Electric Works

