Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Propelling Indiana’s economic momentum via worldwide sports-technology partnerships

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 7, 2023 at 1:00 AM PDT
Sports Tech HQ Executive Director, Jeffrey Hintz
Jillian Parks
Sports Tech HQ Executive Director, Jeffrey Hintz

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Sports Tech HQ Executive Director, Jeffrey Hintz at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sports Tech HQ is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a dynamic sports tech ecosystem in Indiana.

Jeffrey Hintz, Executive Director says, “Our mission is to create opportunities for sports tech entrepreneurs by investing in innovation and cultivating a community of creators.

Hintz continues, “With support from our partners, including the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Sports Tech HQ is committed to shaping the next generation of industry innovation, while strengthening Indiana’s reputation as a global destination--everything from Esports, connected devices, sports data analytics, fitness tech, sports betting and much more.”

Lucas Oil stadium Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil stadium Indianapolis

Sports Tech HQ is engaging with global partnerships, including Ireland and Italy, connecting entrepreneurs with Indiana’s world-class community of sports leaders and tech giants, including Salesforce, the NCAA, and the nation’s first sports commission.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
