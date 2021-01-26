Stormy weather prompts coastal highway and vaccine clinic closures

Some Monterey County residents are choosing to evacuate areas burned by a wildfire last summer, and starting Tuesday, January 26 at 5 p.m., Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast is closing, from Ragged Point north 45 miles to Big Sur.

“The decision to close came last [Monday] night,” said Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski.

The closure is due to a serious risk of mudslides or debris flows where 2020’s Dolan Fire burned over a hundred thousand acres. The stretch of coastal highway is expected to be closed through January 28 or beyond, depending on whether there is storm damage to the roadway.

Caltrans’ Drabinski said stormy weather will impact driving on the coast

“We anticipate those would be really stormy conditions to drive on and it would deter most people from going there anyway, but we just want to set up a buffer,” Drabinski said, adding the highway closure will affect many. “I think the number of people it affects as local residents is in the hundreds, and with the traveling public, it goes up to the thousands.

Meanwhile, SLO County is shutting down it’s San Luis Obispo vaccination clinic Wednesday, due to expected severe winds and rainfall. The other locations around the county are staying open. The county health department says anyone with an appointment for Wednesday will be moved to February 1st.

And as of Monday, that San Luis Obispo COVID-19 vaccination clinic is moving to the Cuesta College campus. The county said ride services are available for eligible residents with appointments who need door-to-door transportation to any of the county’s vaccination sites.