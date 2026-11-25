In San Luis Obispo County, crowds came out Wednesday morning to see the super-high tide and powerful waves that could be a glimpse into the region’s future.

“I think the waves are like, maybe seven and a half or so feet, so nothing too crazy yet,” Jonas Welsch said.

The water poured over the beach, hitting seawalls and just barely grazing walkways. Local businesses had already piled sandbags in front of their storefronts in preparation for this week’s king tide.

Water levels at Port San Luis reached a high of 7.77 feet on Wednesday, more than half a foot above predictions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

One of the active audience members gathered Wednesday morning was Stefan Talke, a professor of coastal engineering at Cal Poly. He visited the pier with his daughter to film the waves.

“Hopefully people stay safe and not too much damage happens,” Talke said, “and hopefully this becomes something of a preview of what climate change and sea level rise will be like in 20 or 40 years.”

1 of 3 — STEFAN AND ILSE.jpg Professor Stefan Talke watching waves with his daughter, Ilse Talke. Kendra Hanna / KCBX News 2 of 3 — CROWD.jpg Crowds in Cayucos gathered to watch the high tide come in Wednesday morning. Kendra Hanna / KCBX News 3 of 3 — SAND BAGS.jpg Local stores piled sandbags in front of shops in anticipation of Wednesday’s king tide. Kendra Hanna / KCBX News

Troy Barnhart, a water resource engineer with San Luis Obispo County’s Public Works Department, agreed the high tide was “a preview.”

“We don't get to see water up this high very frequently,” he said. “If we do experience damage, we want to be able to build it back so it can be resilient to what's coming in the future.”

Along with colleagues, he came out to the coast to see how the water was hitting existing infrastructure.

“We're really out here documenting conditions,” Barnhart said. “Understanding what might be damaged in the future, and how the water's moving around right now.”

Coastal conditions in California are changing rapidly: sea levels are rising, bluffs eroding and beach shrinking.

Barnhart said his department is keeping an eye on how waves are hitting pedestrian areas, like the Cayucos Pier, but also culverts and roadways.