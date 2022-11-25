© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Historic circa-1847 Stone Hill Winery & rebirth of Augusta, Missouri

Published November 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM PST
Jillian Parks
Tom Wilmer interviews Shaun Turnbull, winemaker (right) at Stone Hill Winery in Hermann, Missouri and tour guide Steve (center) and co-owner Karen Held.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Stone Hill Winery in Hermann, Missouri for a visit with the Karen Held, owner, and winemaker Shaun Turnbull.

Stone Hill opened its doors in 1847 and quickly grew to become the second largest wine producer in America. We’ll then meet up with Chris Armstrong, CMO of the Hoffmann Creative Agency for the back story on how the Hoffmann family is rebirthing the historic region.

historic structures abound in Augusta, Missouri
Foundation at Hearst Castle
Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Missouri
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
