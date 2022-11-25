Historic circa-1847 Stone Hill Winery & rebirth of Augusta, Missouri

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Stone Hill Winery in Hermann, Missouri for a visit with the Karen Held, owner, and winemaker Shaun Turnbull.

Stone Hill opened its doors in 1847 and quickly grew to become the second largest wine producer in America. We’ll then meet up with Chris Armstrong, CMO of the Hoffmann Creative Agency for the back story on how the Hoffmann family is rebirthing the historic region.

Tom wilmer / historic structures abound in Augusta, Missouri

