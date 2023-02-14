© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Augusta, Missouri’s exhilarating ATV Gator tours

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM PST
Cas Karpiak | Travel Writer Augusta MO.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Travel writer Cas Karpiak takes a ride in an ATV Gator through Augusta MO vineyard.

A visit to Augusta, Missouri wouldn’t be complete without signing up for an ATV Gator tour of the vineyards and traversing through streams and woodlands.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer, Kim Altensburger Area Director and Don Simon, CEO with Hoffmann Family Companies Missouri destinations for an exciting Gator tour through the vineyards.

Hoffmann Family grape fields, Augusta MO.jpeg

Just 46 Miles from St. Louis is the tranquil, rural village of Augusta. This is the place where wine was king 150 years ago, and it continues as a regional hub of family owned wineries.

Hoffmann Family farm, Augusta, MO.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Hoffmann Family farm, Augusta, MO

David and Jerri Hoffmann grew up nearby and after a stellar career in Florida real estate the Hoffman’s have returned to rebirth the historic village and surrounding wineries. Their modest goal is to create a Missouri rival to Napa Valley—and they’re well on their way.

The Hoffmann’s have already infused more than150 million dollars into restoring Augusta’s historic homes and businesses, along with reinvigorating more than four historic Augusta wineries.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Missouri
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More