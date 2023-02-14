Augusta, Missouri’s exhilarating ATV Gator tours

A visit to Augusta, Missouri wouldn’t be complete without signing up for an ATV Gator tour of the vineyards and traversing through streams and woodlands.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer, Kim Altensburger Area Director and Don Simon, CEO with Hoffmann Family Companies Missouri destinations for an exciting Gator tour through the vineyards.

Just 46 Miles from St. Louis is the tranquil, rural village of Augusta. This is the place where wine was king 150 years ago, and it continues as a regional hub of family owned wineries.

Jillian Parks / Hoffmann Family farm, Augusta, MO

David and Jerri Hoffmann grew up nearby and after a stellar career in Florida real estate the Hoffman’s have returned to rebirth the historic village and surrounding wineries. Their modest goal is to create a Missouri rival to Napa Valley—and they’re well on their way.

The Hoffmann’s have already infused more than150 million dollars into restoring Augusta’s historic homes and businesses, along with reinvigorating more than four historic Augusta wineries.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG / Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

