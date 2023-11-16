© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Colorado Spring’s Catalyst Campus—accelerating aerospace and naval tech startups

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
Catalyst Campus Colorado Springs is located in the town's repurposed train depot
Jillian Parks
Catalyst Campus Colorado Springs is located in the town's repurposed train depot

Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores Colorado Springs' high-tech incubator, Catalyst Campus.

Colorado Spring’s Catalyst Campus is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, workforce training, entrepreneurs, startups, and venture capital intersect with the aerospace and the defense industry to spark innovation, while stimulating business growth. Catalyst’s Accelerator Space program incubates and nurtures space and maritime game changing startups.

KiMar Gartman, Accelerator Program Director, Catalyst Accelerator based in Colorado Springs visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Jillian Parks
KiMar Gartman, Accelerator Program Director, Catalyst Accelerator based in Colorado Springs visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

 Come along and join the conversation with KiMar Gartmen, Accelerator Program Director followed by insights from Dawn Conley, Catalyst Campus Senior Executive Director.

 

Dawn Conley, Senior Executive Director Catalyst Campus, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Jillian Parks
Dawn Conley, Senior Executive Director Catalyst Campus, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Catalyst Campus 2023 Colorado Springs "Company of the Year" Chamber Award.
Jillian Parks
Catalyst Campus 2023 Colorado Springs "Company of the Year Chamber of Commerce Award.

 
Be sure to tune in to upcoming installments of the Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcasts featuring Colorado Springs’ Defense industry leaders: Boecore Corporation’s President, Tom Dickson; and Delta Solutions & Stategies COO Scott Anible.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More