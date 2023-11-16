Colorado Spring’s Catalyst Campus—accelerating aerospace and naval tech startups

Colorado Spring’s Catalyst Campus is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, workforce training, entrepreneurs, startups, and venture capital intersect with the aerospace and the defense industry to spark innovation, while stimulating business growth. Catalyst’s Accelerator Space program incubates and nurtures space and maritime game changing startups.

KiMar Gartman, Accelerator Program Director, Catalyst Accelerator based in Colorado Springs

Come along and join the conversation with KiMar Gartmen, Accelerator Program Director followed by insights from Dawn Conley, Catalyst Campus Senior Executive Director.

Dawn Conley, Senior Executive Director Catalyst Campus, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Catalyst Campus 2023 Colorado Springs "Company of the Year Chamber of Commerce Award.



