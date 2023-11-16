Colorado Spring’s Catalyst Campus—accelerating aerospace and naval tech startups
Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores Colorado Springs' high-tech incubator, Catalyst Campus.
Colorado Spring’s Catalyst Campus is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, workforce training, entrepreneurs, startups, and venture capital intersect with the aerospace and the defense industry to spark innovation, while stimulating business growth. Catalyst’s Accelerator Space program incubates and nurtures space and maritime game changing startups.
Come along and join the conversation with KiMar Gartmen, Accelerator Program Director followed by insights from Dawn Conley, Catalyst Campus Senior Executive Director.
