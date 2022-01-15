© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Mark Twain lives on in Hannibal, Missouri via reenactor Jim Waddell

Published January 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM PST
Jim Waddell shares tales of Mark Twain with correspondent Tom Wilmer in Hannibal. MO.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Jim Waddell (left) shares tales of Mark Twain with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Hannibal, Missouri, the hometown of America’s celebrated storyteller, Mark Twain

Wilmer visits with Twain reenactor, Jim Waddell who has been breathing life in to the legacy of Twain for the past 30 years through his performances on-stage--from Nashville’s Opryland to the Royal York in Toronto.

Waddell performs throughout the year in Hannibal at the Mark Twain Cave Hollow Complex (Memorial Day thru Labor Day, Wednesdays-Sundays, 2 p.m).

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Mark Twain's infamous fence where his friends were invited to whitewash the fence for a fee. Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Associate Producer, Randi Hair takes her turn with the brush.
Mark Twain's childhood neighborhood in Hannibal, Missouri remains strikingly intact.
Stunning historic architecture in downtown Hannibal, Missouri.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
