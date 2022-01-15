Mark Twain lives on in Hannibal, Missouri via reenactor Jim Waddell

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Hannibal, Missouri, the hometown of America’s celebrated storyteller, Mark Twain

Wilmer visits with Twain reenactor, Jim Waddell who has been breathing life in to the legacy of Twain for the past 30 years through his performances on-stage--from Nashville’s Opryland to the Royal York in Toronto.

Waddell performs throughout the year in Hannibal at the Mark Twain Cave Hollow Complex (Memorial Day thru Labor Day, Wednesdays-Sundays, 2 p.m).

Tom Wilmer / Mark Twain's infamous fence where his friends were invited to whitewash the fence for a fee. Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Associate Producer, Randi Hair takes her turn with the brush.

Randi Hair / Mark Twain's childhood neighborhood in Hannibal, Missouri remains strikingly intact.