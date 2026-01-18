© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Beechcraft aircraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma, Tennessee

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 18, 2026 at 6:48 PM PST
Beechcraft Staggerwing biplane on display at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Beechcraft Staggerwing biplane on display at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Charles Parish, President at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum located at the Tullahoma Regional Airport, shares cool stories about the museum and the iconic Beechcraft airplanes on display in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

The Beechcraft Aircraft Company has been based in Wichita, Kansas since it was founded in 1932, while the iconic Beechcraft Heritage Museum is located in the rural Tennessee town of  Tullahoma, Tennessee not far from the Alabama border.

The connection is that Walter Beech was born and raised in nearby Pulaski, Tennessee. The museum was originally formed in 1973 to showcase the iconic Beechcraft Staggerwing biplane.

Beechcraft Staggerwing with fabric cover removed
Beechcraft Staggerwing with fabric cover removed

Over the years the breadth of classic Beechcraft airplanes featured at the museum’s 60,000 square-foot facility has expanded to include the classic V-tail Beechcraft Bonanzas, the iconic twin Beech 18, the Baron and King Air, the futuristic 2000 Starship and a Beech T-34 Naval trainer, with a total of more than 35 classics of the sky on display.

Charles Parish at Beechcraft Heritage Museum
Charles Parish at Beechcraft Heritage Museum

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer to learn the rest of the story with Charles Parish, President at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum located at the Tullahoma Regional Airport—that served in a previous incarnation as a WWII Army Air Corps B-24 and B-25 training base.  

This show was originally broadcast in 2023 and is reshared as a Best-of-the-Best Journeys of Discovery podcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
