Indianapolis Sixty8 Capital propels Black, Latinx, women and LGBTQ+ startups

the Sixty8 Capital (VC) firm’s primary mission is to support Black, Latinx, women and LGBTQ+ led startups.

Sixty8 Capital’s investors include: Indiana Next Level Fund, 50 South Capital, Bank of America, Eli Lilly and Company, First Internet Bank, the Central Indiana Community Foundation and more.

Managing Director Kelli Jones, says, “Sixty8 Capital is industry-agnostic with a focus on seed investments across America with an emphasis on the Midwest.

Jones also shares fascinating tales about her tech journey that led her to New York City and Los Angeles before settling into the burgeoning tech hub of Indianapolis, Indiana and how the town is so welcoming and affordable for techies moving here.

Be sure to check out Sixty8 Capital’s non profit arm Be Nimble Foundation.

NPR NPR Podcasts logo

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

