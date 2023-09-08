© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Indianapolis Sixty8 Capital propels Black, Latinx, women and LGBTQ+ startups

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 8, 2023 at 1:00 AM PDT
Kelli Jones Sixty8 Captital Managing Director (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer.
Jillian Parks
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Indianapolis, Indiana where he visits with Kelli Jones, the passionate visionary behind Sixty8 Capital.

the Sixty8 Capital (VC) firm’s primary mission is to support Black, Latinx, women and LGBTQ+ led startups.

Sixty8 Capital’s investors include: Indiana Next Level Fund, 50 South Capital, Bank of America, Eli Lilly and Company, First Internet Bank, the Central Indiana Community Foundation and more.

Managing Director Kelli Jones, says, “Sixty8 Capital is industry-agnostic with a focus on seed investments across America with an emphasis on the Midwest.

Jones also shares fascinating tales about her tech journey that led her to New York City and Los Angeles before settling into the burgeoning tech hub of Indianapolis, Indiana and how the town is so welcoming and affordable for techies moving here.

Be sure to check out Sixty8 Capital’s non profit arm Be Nimble Foundation.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
