Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Authenticx humanizes artificial-intelligence via gleaned healthcare tele-conversations

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 11, 2023 at 9:44 PM PDT
(left to Right) Ting Gootee with TechPoint, Amy Brown with Authenticx, Tom Wilmer, and Salena Scardina with Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Jillian Parks
Amy Brown offers insights about utilizing A.I. to decode healthcare tele-conversations.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Amy Brown, founder and CEO of Indianapolis based Authenticx.

Amy Brown, CEO and founder of Authenticx
Jillian Parks
Salena Scardina with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation offers surgical questions that further propel Brown’s mission.

Brown asks, “When you call your health care provider or insurance company have you ever questioned why the call typically commences with an announcement that “This call will be recorded…”

At Authenticx, we harvest millions of those recorded customer interactions that are already occurring—whether via calls, emails, or chats.

Through A.I., and natural language processing, Brown notes, “we discern invaluable insights from those conversations to provide surgical insights about customer’s frustrations and failures to receive prompt responses. We are in the business of humanizing A.I.

Next up is a conversation with Ting Gootee, President and CEO of Indianapolis based TechPoint, a greater good, non-profit venture capital firm. It was through Ms. Brown meeting Ms. Gootee that the funding for Authenticx was launched in 2018 and now the company has 120 employees and is rapidly expanding.

Ting Gootee, President and CEO of Indianapolis based TechPoint
Jillian Parks
Ms. Gootee says, TechPoint is the growth initiative for Indiana’s digital economy. “We accomplish that through expanding the talent pipeline, enhancing connectivity while elevating the industry.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
