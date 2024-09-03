© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Mesquite Rodeo—a best of the best broadcast from the Journeys archives

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 3, 2024 at 8:36 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Mesquite Rodeo promo
Mesquite Rodeo, Mesquite, Texas
Mesquite Rodeo promo

A time-trip exploration at the legendary Mesquite Rodeo in Mesquite, Texas back in April, 2010

The Mesquite Rodeo in Mesquite, Texas has been an integral part of the rodeo world since 1958. In celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 35th year producing on-air travel broadcasts we share one of the show’s most popular installments--recorded live at the Mesquite Rodeo back in the spring of 2010.

Bull rider at Mesquite Rodeo
Visit Mesquite Texas
Bull rider at Mesquite Rodeo

 Come along and join the audio time-trip for a reprise visit at the Mesquite Rodeo where we’ll meet up with bullfighter clowns and an up and coming bull rider from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Texas Travel
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer