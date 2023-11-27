© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Retired general commanding Rescue Mission—conquering homelessness with hope

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:05 PM PST
Springs Rescue Mission CEO jack Briggs
jillian Parks
Springs Rescue Mission CEO jack Briggs

CEO of Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs shares cool insights

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs, Colorado where CEO, Jack Briggs takes on a tour of the homeless shelter.

 

Springs Rescue Mission Dining facility
jillian Parks
Springs Rescue Mission Dining facility

Briggs shares fascinating insights about why the facility is a nationwide trendsetter. It’s not rocket science—Springs Rescue Mission’s success is predicated on transactions, incentives and partnerships.

Springs Rescue Mission dental bus
Jillian Parks
Springs Rescue Mission dental bus

There are less than 500 homeless living on the streets in Colorado Springs while there are cities of comparable size with more than 5,000 people living on the streets.

 

Springs Rescue Mission new state-of-the-art kitchen
Jillian Parks
Springs Rescue Mission new state-of-the-art kitchen

Come along and join retired two-star general Jack Briggs to discover the rest of the story and discover why the facility’s model could easily be replicated in cities across America.

Springs Rescue Mission's Sponsor a bed program
Jillian Parks
Springs Rescue Mission's Sponsor a bed program

Click here to check out the newly released book: Meeting Homelessness with Hope- co-authored by Jack Briggs.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More