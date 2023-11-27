Retired general commanding Rescue Mission—conquering homelessness with hope

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs, Colorado where CEO, Jack Briggs takes on a tour of the homeless shelter.

jillian Parks Springs Rescue Mission Dining facility

Briggs shares fascinating insights about why the facility is a nationwide trendsetter. It’s not rocket science—Springs Rescue Mission’s success is predicated on transactions, incentives and partnerships.

Jillian Parks Springs Rescue Mission dental bus

There are less than 500 homeless living on the streets in Colorado Springs while there are cities of comparable size with more than 5,000 people living on the streets.

Jillian Parks Springs Rescue Mission new state-of-the-art kitchen

Come along and join retired two-star general Jack Briggs to discover the rest of the story and discover why the facility’s model could easily be replicated in cities across America.

Jillian Parks Springs Rescue Mission's Sponsor a bed program

Click here to check out the newly released book: Meeting Homelessness with Hope- co-authored by Jack Briggs.

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify