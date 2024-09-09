© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Harry S. Truman’s Independence, Missouri Library, home and Frontier Trails

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 9, 2024 at 7:52 PM PDT
Display at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri
Harry S. Truman Presidential Library
Display at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Independence, Missouri at Harry S. Truman’s home, the Presidential Library, and the National Frontier Trails Museum

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Independence, Missouri at Harry S. Truman's home, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library, and the National Frontier Trails Museum

President Harry S. Truman's Oval Office at the Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri
Tom Wilmer
President Harry S. Truman's Oval Office at the Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri

In celebration of Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer's 35th anniversary, this show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best audio travel show.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
