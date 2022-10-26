KCBX Local News
Top Local Stories
KCBX News has preliminary election results from across the Central Coast.
General Election 2022: Candidate reactions, turnout numbers and updated results for the Central Coast
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom wins reelection in California.
Election Day is today, November 8. KCBX News has compiled polling place locations, voting guides and more resources for Central Coast voters.
It’s Election day, and four candidates are facing off for the San Luis Obispo mayoral seat.
With Election Day approaching tomorrow, the residents of Morro Bay will be considering two candidates for mayor. Renewable energy is one of the main issues on candidates' minds.
Local surf rock band Couch Dog created their own phone hotline to involve the community in the release of their new single, “Dial Tone.”
Grizzly bears lived in California until the 1920s. UCSB's California Grizzly Research Network is exploring the idea of a reintroduction.
The District 2 race is a run-off from this year’s primary, and it’s between two Bruces: incumbent Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones, who finished second in the primary.
The local nonprofit Ventana Wildlife Society plans to hold a release of some young condors this Saturday in San Simeon.
A project team from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute created FathomNet, a database for underwater imagery.
There’s a lot to do in the Central Coast's many swim spots — if you know how to swim.
With the general approaching next week, California voters will be considering Proposition 28, a measure that allocates extra funds toward arts education. One Central Coast nonprofit says it would help strengthen arts education locally.
With election day approaching in one week, residents of a San Luis Obispo County school district are being asked to weigh in on a local bond measure called Measure C-22.
Last week the Chumash Fire Department in Santa Ynez was honored by tribal leadership and the U.S. Forest Service for their work during fire season. The department was established to train and prepare firefighters for working with the forest service.
The Santa Barbara League of Women Voters posts resources online for the upcoming election.
It’s been over a week since voter information guides with several errors were mailed out to parts of San Luis Obispo County. The SLO County Clerk-Recorder says it has corrected the faulty ballot guides, but one affected candidate says the mistakes may have already caused irreversible harm to his campaign.
Authors like John Steinbeck and Henry Miller are key figures of the Central Coast’s literary legacy, but there’s another 20th-century writer who a local historian says deserves more recognition: Filipino novelist Carlos Bulosan.
Guadalupe is seeing growth, redevelopment and revitalization due in large part to some friends of the city: a nonprofit collective called Los Amigos de Guadalupe.
This month, a federal judge upheld a decision to declare a program protecting thousands of undocumented people from deportation to be unlawful. The California Community College Chancellor’s Office said the outcome jeopardizes thousands of students’ educations.