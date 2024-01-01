KCBX Programs
-
The Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, leads a conversation about the state of our collective mental health and the ways in which our helping professions are either aiding or getting in the way of our cultural well-being. With so many social services, treatments and programs available—why are we all still struggling in so many ways?
-
"Beyond the Furrows" is a 12-part series about farmworkers in Santa Barbara County. Through feature reporting, KCBX's Francisco Martinez explores a variety of issues this population faces, including wage theft, labor trafficking, access to health care, problems with immigration status and more. Journalism combined with intimate profiles of individual farmworkers provide a comprehensive, in-depth look at the people who make the food we enjoy possible."Beyond the Furrows" received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for News Series and Society of Professional Journalists Northern California's community journalism award."Beyond the Furrows" was funded by a grant from the Sunflower Foundation.
-
Central Coast Voices addresses the many ramifications of change and how today's choices will affect tomorrow's community. This program is an extension and production of "Action for Healthy Communities" an organization committed to identifying and carrying out projects that will improve the quality of life in San Luis Obispo County.
-
Issues and Ideas is a show that features a wide variety of voices sharing their thoughts and perspectives about local people, issues and events on the Central Coast. You might hear a policy maker discussing new regulation, an artist sharing his creative process, an entrepreneur exploring sustainable business practices, or an author talking about her latest book.Regular contributors and segments include: the KCBX News team; travel correspondent Tom Wilmer's Journeys of Discovery; Father Ian Delinger's Playing With Food; Betsey Nash's The Grape Nut; Santa Barbara correspondent Beth Thornton; Literary Reviews by Brian Reynolds; Dr. Consuelo Meux's Nonprofit Story; Robin Coleman on animal welfare; Stu Soren on local issues; and Kim Bisheff on local government; along with many other occasional contributors from our Central Coast community. Carol Tangeman produces and edits the program.
-
In Between: Stories of Queer and Trans People of Color in SLO County is an eight-part series from KCBX Public Radio. Through in-depth feature reporting reporter Erick Gabriel shares stories and experiences from queer and trans people of color in San Luis Obispo County. The series explores the systemic barriers they face in education, healthcare, the workplace and more — and also how they’re making change and building community.
-
Tom Wilmer’s six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning podcast — recorded live on location across America and around the world — showcases the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine and spirits, brewpubs, the culinary arts and more. He covers nouns and verbs: people, places, things, and action — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls, and interviewing the "real" Santa Claus in the Arctic. Tom's feature, recorded live at Harland & Wolfe Shipyards in Belfast Northern Ireland, celebrating the centenary of the launch of the Titanic was the recipient of a Best Travel award from Outdoor Writers Association of California.
-
The award-winning KCBX Newsroom works to bring you local stories that represent our Central Coast listeners and supporters.
-
A monthly program on unique ways of looking at everyday foods on the California Central Coast.
-
In the Vines is a five-part series from KCBX Public Radio exploring the history, business, economics and effects of the wine industry in Paso Robles, California. Through sound-rich feature reporting, KCBX's Benjamin Purper examines the positives and negatives of the city's transformation into a wine town, and what the future might hold for this emerging wine country.